Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.94 Million Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 49,615 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

KRTX opened at $104.47 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $161.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.32.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,268 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,375. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $202.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $178.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

