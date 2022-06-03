Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,368 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Banc of California worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 247.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 245,893 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banc of California by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banc of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its 200-day moving average is $19.52. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.29. Banc of California had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $82.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

BANC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Banc of California from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

