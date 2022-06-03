Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of NOW worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.71. NOW Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

