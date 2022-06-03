Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

TPTX opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Turning Point Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Turning Point Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $143.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

