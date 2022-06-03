Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,172 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Masonite International worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 8.7% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 268,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,617,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC boosted its stake in Masonite International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 265,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter.

DOOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.86 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.03 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 31.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

