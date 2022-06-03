Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,929 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of iHeartMedia worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,450,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at $223,562,748.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 1,292,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.04 per share, for a total transaction of $18,146,896.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,043,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,286,570.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

