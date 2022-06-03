Rhumbline Advisers Sells 355 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Ichor worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $870.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.08 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICHR. TheStreet downgraded Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

