Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,015 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,015 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of HomeStreet worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $789,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,910. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.03. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.67 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.34%.

About HomeStreet (Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

