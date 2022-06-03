Rhumbline Advisers Sells 424 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of ICF International worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in ICF International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ICF International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $3,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $103.34 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

