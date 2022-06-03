Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,797 Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,797 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of ADTRAN worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ADTRAN by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a P/E ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.26. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $24.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -163.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADTN. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ADTRAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

