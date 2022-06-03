Rhumbline Advisers Sells 850 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of USANA Health Sciences worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $72.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.12. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

