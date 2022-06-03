Rhumbline Advisers Sells 902 Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Wabash National worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 128.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 32,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. Wabash National Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $794.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Wabash National had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $546.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

