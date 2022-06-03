Rhumbline Advisers Takes $2.84 Million Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

