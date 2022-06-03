Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $40.65 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.33.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

