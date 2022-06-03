Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Standard Motor Products worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

SMP opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $898.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

In related news, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $114,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,665.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $429,316. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

