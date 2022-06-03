Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.89) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.39) to GBX 95 ($1.20) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

