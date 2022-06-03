Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,060 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,784 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUTH stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $652.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.06.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUTH shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

