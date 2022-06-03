Scotiabank Lowers Methanex (TSE:MX) to Hold

Scotiabank lowered shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Methanex to a sell rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$55.54.

TSE:MX opened at C$65.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 7.93. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.2699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Methanex news, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,415,508.60. Also, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$63.14 per share, with a total value of C$82,146.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,071,250.21. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $798,048.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

