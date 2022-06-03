Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) shares fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.89. 74,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,173,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.55.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 11,437,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,931,250 shares in the company, valued at $107,725,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 14,037,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares valued at $79,156.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sema4 during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Sema4 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

