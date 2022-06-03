Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.38, but opened at $61.70. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Semtech shares last traded at $63.16, with a volume of 1,542 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.44.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

