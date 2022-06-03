SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 7,291 shares traded.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.
In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
