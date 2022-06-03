SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.64, but opened at $23.90. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SentinelOne shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 7,291 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $82.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after buying an additional 2,331,873 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $184,096,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne Company Profile (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.