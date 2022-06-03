Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Rises By 25.0%

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVFB. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 363.6% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71,620 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP boosted its position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 17.5% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 35,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the third quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

