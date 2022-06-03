Short Interest in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Rises By 24.3%

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $52.80 on Friday. Tenable has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $418,176.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 253,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,368 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

