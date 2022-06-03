SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 130.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $529.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.42. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 44.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 4,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $51,716.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,609.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,856 shares of company stock worth $342,884. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 170,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,395,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,659 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 78.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

