Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Silgan’s revenues and adjusted earnings per share improved year over year in the first quarter of 2022 and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Silgan expects adjusted earnings per share between $3.90 and $4.05 for 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 17%. Surging input costs, ongoing supply-chain headwinds and labor shortages are likely to hurt margins. However, strong volumes for the beauty, fragrance, food and beverage markets as well as recent acquisitions will drive the Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment's results. Pet food markets will aid the Metal Container segment's results. Silgan’s manufacturing improvement efforts, capacity expansions and acquisitions will contribute to growth. However, high debt levels and the consequent higher interest expenses remain concerning.”

Get Silgan alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SLGN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Silgan by 90,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,537 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Silgan by 1,492.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 42,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.