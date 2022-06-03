SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $49.14, but opened at $48.07. SM Energy shares last traded at $48.55, with a volume of 3,967 shares.

Specifically, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,465.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,055. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $53,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in SM Energy by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,941 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,395,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

