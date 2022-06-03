Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sonos in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonos’ FY2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SONO stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $42.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 77.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after buying an additional 1,933,485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,664,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,639,000 after buying an additional 1,401,467 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after buying an additional 441,010 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.