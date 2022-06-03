SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of SouthState worth $13,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,332,000 after buying an additional 1,203,544 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,751,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,649,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,113,000 after buying an additional 453,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SouthState by 34.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,588,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,626,000 after purchasing an additional 406,152 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SSB shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.54.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $25,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $120,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,720 shares of company stock worth $567,290 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SSB opened at $80.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

SouthState Profile (Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.