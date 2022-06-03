Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Increased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,596 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 60.3% during the third quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after acquiring an additional 626,157 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 24.4% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,249,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,193,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 630,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,730,000 after buying an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Shares of NYSE:SPR opened at $33.77 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.99%.

About Spirit AeroSystems (Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.