Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 37,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $38,941.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,119,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,549.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 55,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $58,656.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,208,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,724.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 177,162 shares of company stock valued at $168,475. Corporate insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $1.06 on Friday. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Star Equity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Equity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.