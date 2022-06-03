Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Dollarama (TSE:DOL)

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$80.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollarama presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.71.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$71.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$52.30 and a 12 month high of C$76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of January 30, 2022, it operated 1,421 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

