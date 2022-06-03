StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Quotient alerts:

Shares of QTNT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.73. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quotient by 24.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 9,117,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Quotient by 43.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,489,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,803 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Quotient by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 863,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 338,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 581.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 278,574 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 2,574.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 265,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 255,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient (Get Rating)

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.