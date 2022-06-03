StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of QTNT opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.73. Quotient has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39.
About Quotient (Get Rating)
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
