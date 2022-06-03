Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 5,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 217,777 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

