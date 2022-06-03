T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Up 23.1% in May

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,860,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the April 30th total of 12,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.27.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 38.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 27.1% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $127.09 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

