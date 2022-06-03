Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU) Short Interest Update

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOACU. State Street Corp bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,676,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

Shares of TOACU opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.