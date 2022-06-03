Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) versus Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tango Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Clovis Oncology 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 143.36%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 640.77%. Given Clovis Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than Tango Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $37.04 million 16.09 -$58.24 million N/A N/A Clovis Oncology $148.76 million 0.64 -$264.52 million ($2.11) -0.31

Tango Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clovis Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics N/A -26.12% -16.20% Clovis Oncology -178.28% N/A -51.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.3% of Tango Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Clovis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tango Therapeutics beats Clovis Oncology on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops Ubiquitin-specific protease 1, an inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

