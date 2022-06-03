Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $222,000 Stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 97,060 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,979,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 8,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $67,960.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $180,907.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $7.87 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

