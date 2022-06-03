Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $226,000 Stock Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FibroGen were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FGEN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.72. FibroGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 109.09% and a negative net margin of 109.22%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.