Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,227,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Seaboard by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $4,175.09 on Friday. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,577.79 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

