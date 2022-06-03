Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 334,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekla Life Sciences Investors alerts:

HQL opened at $14.41 on Friday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors (Get Rating)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.