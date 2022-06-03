Tenon Medical, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on June 6th (NASDAQ:TNON)

Tenon Medical’s (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, June 6th. Tenon Medical had issued 3,200,000 shares in its IPO on April 27th. The total size of the offering was $16,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Tenon Medical’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

TNON opened at $3.20 on Friday. Tenon Medical has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $59.89.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It focuses on sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.