The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.61 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 260.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

