The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,780,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 14,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.83.
NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.61 on Friday. Trade Desk has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 260.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.66.
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Trade Desk (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.