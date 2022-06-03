TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Short Interest Update

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOMZ opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of -0.35.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 million. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.92% and a negative net margin of 44.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TOMI Environmental Solutions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOMI Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.