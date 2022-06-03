Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 751,700 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 608,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Top Ships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Top Ships stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Top Ships by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 257,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 948.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

