Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the April 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director John R. Treace sold 75,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,050,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,822,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,537,287.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 106,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,053 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 84,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,917,000 after buying an additional 152,240 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Treace Medical Concepts by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.28 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of -1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 25.92% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.