Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Trimble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 2.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.