Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Trustmark by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Trustmark Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $156.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.23%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

