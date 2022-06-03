Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Down 7.5%

Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) were down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.35 and last traded at $31.48. Approximately 29,872 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,313,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 114.96% and a negative return on equity of 28.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy acquired 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,715.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,816 shares of company stock worth $616,249 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,052 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,480,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,483,000 after acquiring an additional 879,566 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,584,000 after acquiring an additional 467,466 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,584,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

