UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.83, but opened at $18.75. UiPath shares last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 111,464 shares changing hands.

The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The business had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PATH. Cowen cut their price target on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised UiPath from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600,948 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $725,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698,008 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in UiPath by 27.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,026,818 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $457,123,000 after buying an additional 4,513,440 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after buying an additional 3,500,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,462,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

