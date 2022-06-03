Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after buying an additional 56,065 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 86,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.20 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $688,929.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,553 shares of company stock worth $1,023,653 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.